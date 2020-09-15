Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law After 3 Months Of Actor's Death: We Are Partly Still In Trauma

Sushant's Brother-In-Law Expresses His Gratitude To His Extended Family

Sushant's brother-in-law took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the "Extended Family" so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice."

Sushant's Brother-In-Law Recalls Catching Up With The Late Actor Over FaceTime And WhatsApp

Vishal shared a screenshot of one of his FaceTime conversations with the late actor and wrote, "Instead of talking about the case, I will reminisce about a couple of things. Since my wife and I don't live in India, we used to catch up with Sushant over FaceTime or WhatsApp. Here is a cute screenshot of one of our FaceTime conversations."

Sushant's Brother-In-Law Says A Wave Of Guilt Takes Over Everytime They Smile And Laugh

Speaking about how the family is dealing with their loss, Sushant's brother-in-law revealed, "What's happened is so surreal that we are partly still in trauma. Every now and then, we smile and laugh about something our children do and a wave of guilt takes over. We question ourselves if we have the permission to smile when we have lost our brother. It will take us a long while before we go back to normal and I am pretty sure we will never be back to the status quo, but we will keep trying to heal and hopefully time will help.

Vishal Singh Kirti Narrates An Anecdote

"As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. Rest is history!" he wrote in his blog.