Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law Opens Up About Nepometer: We Are Still Grieving

Earlier in June, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti announced an app called Nepometer, to help fight nepotism. The app will rate a film based on the number of independent artists being a part of the project. It will weigh a film in five categories- producer, lead artists, supporting artists, director and writer.

While the app is still in progress, the idea was tested earlier this week by the makers by rating upcoming film Sadak 2. The app suggested Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt is 98% nepotistic.

While many said the app would be helpful to see how many films have independent artists, several also claimed that only the top 5 categories are not part of a film's crew. Director Milap Zaveri also reacted to nepometer on Twitter and said, "This is an Absolutely ridiculous meter to even have started. All the stars and makers of this film have given bonafide Blockbusters coz of their talent/love of audiences. Since decades. Film family or not, in the end audiences embrace who THEY want. The nepotism debate is a joke."

On Saturday, Vishal reacted to the netizens and the industry's response towards the app. In a tweet, he wrote, "We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority."

The nepotism debate was reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police is investigating the professional rivalry angle in Sushant's suicide, since it was revealed that the actor was battling depression for the past six months. Fans have often blamed Bollywood's privilege club and called out several star kids on social media for sidelining Sushant, which they feel is the reason behind him taking the drastic step.

