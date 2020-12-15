Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-law Shares What The Late Actor Would've Wanted To Tell His Fans If Alive

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter account recently and speculated what the late actor would have wanted to share with his family and fans. On the occasion of Sushant's six month death anniversary, Vishal urged everyone to focus on honouring Sushant's memory in a meaningful way.

He wrote, "Six months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy."

In a thread tweet, he shared an advice that the later actor would give his fans- his extended family. He wrote, "Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots."

Vishal added, "Read Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking Fast And Slow' to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow. Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you."

Vishal concluded the series of tweets by reminding fans that 'the investigative agencies are doing their jobs' and that everyone 'should focus on doing honourable things to commemorate Sushant.' "In the honour of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. TY," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 and his death rocked the entertainment industry. It is still being investigated by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Two other agencies the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and the ED (Enforcement Directorate), have conducted parallel probes into the drugs and financial angles in the case. Last week, a PIL (Public interest litigation) was filed in the apex court regarding the status of the case. The petition seeks direction from SC to CBI to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

