Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Dismisses PIL For CBI Probe, Says ‘Let Police Do Their Job'

For the past month, fans, several celebrities as well as politicians have been asking for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Hashtags asking justice for the late Bollywood actor's death have also been trending on social media since his death on June 14, 2020.

After receiving acknowledgement letters from the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, fans had hopes that the case will be handed over to the CBI. However, the Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain the PIL (public interest litigation) filed by Alka Priya asking for a CBI probe in the case.

On Thursday, July 30, the SC refuted the PIL seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While rejecting the PIL, Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India, said, "Let the police do their job."

Mumbai And Bihar Police Are Investigating The Case Currently, the case is being investigated by Mumbai as well as Bihar Police. After Sushant's untimely death on June 14, Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to reports, no formal complaint was filed in connection with the case until last Saturday, when the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna. FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant's family has also claimed that Rhea intentionally kept him away from his family. Mahesh Bhatt Was Summoned By Mumbai Police In the last month, the Mumbai police have recorded over 35 statements of the later actor's family members, friends and industry colleagues. Some of the recent people summoned by the police were employees of Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and others.

