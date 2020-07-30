    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Dismisses PIL For CBI Probe, Says ‘Let Police Do Their Job'

      By
      |

      For the past month, fans, several celebrities as well as politicians have been asking for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Hashtags asking justice for the late Bollywood actor's death have also been trending on social media since his death on June 14, 2020.

      After receiving acknowledgement letters from the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, fans had hopes that the case will be handed over to the CBI. However, the Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain the PIL (public interest litigation) filed by Alka Priya asking for a CBI probe in the case.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Case: SC Dismisses PIL For CBI Probe, says ‘Let Police Do Their Job

      On Thursday, July 30, the SC refuted the PIL seeking a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. While rejecting the PIL, Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India, said, "Let the police do their job."

      Mumbai And Bihar Police Are Investigating The Case

      Mumbai And Bihar Police Are Investigating The Case

      Currently, the case is being investigated by Mumbai as well as Bihar Police. After Sushant's untimely death on June 14, Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to reports, no formal complaint was filed in connection with the case until last Saturday, when the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna.

      FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

      FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

      In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant's family has also claimed that Rhea intentionally kept him away from his family.

      Mahesh Bhatt Was Summoned By Mumbai Police

      Mahesh Bhatt Was Summoned By Mumbai Police

      In the last month, the Mumbai police have recorded over 35 statements of the later actor's family members, friends and industry colleagues. Some of the recent people summoned by the police were employees of Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, actress Kangana Ranaut and others.

      Subramanian Swamy Explains Why He Thinks Sushant Was Murdered; Reveals 26 Evidence Points

      Sushant's Father And Sister Mitu Never Mentioned Rhea's Name In Their Statements To Mumbai Police

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X