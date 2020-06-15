Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Reveals He Was Supposed To Get Married In November

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14 by suicide. While the industry is mourning the loss of the actor, a family member revealed that Sushant was supposed to get married in November.

While talking to news channel India TV, Sushant's cousin revealed that he was to get married in November, and the family was preparing for the wedding and was going to visit Mumbai soon. While he didn't disclose the to-be-bride's name, he said that it was going to be a private wedding in Mumbai with family members and friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty, while neither of them officially confirmed their relationship, the rumour mill had claimed that they were about to get married. The late actor's family members recently arrived in Mumbai from Patna, and are devastated. Relatives and neighbours are taking care of his father who had fallen unconscious after hearing the news. Sushant's sister and brother-in-law, along with close friends, are currently in Mumbai.

Sushant's body was reportedly taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to be tested for COVID-19. On Monday, after post-mortem, the police official ruled the late actor's death as a suicide. The officials also revealed that his body will be sent to JJ Hospital for analysis, and the case will further be investigated by the Crime Branch.

The police officials were called by the late actor's house help after discovering the actor's body. While they did not find a suicide note, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was getting treated for the same in the past a few months.

