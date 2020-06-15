    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Reveals He Was Supposed To Get Married In November

      By
      |

      Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14 by suicide. While the industry is mourning the loss of the actor, a family member revealed that Sushant was supposed to get married in November.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Cousin Reveals He Was Supposed To Get Married In November

      While talking to news channel India TV, Sushant's cousin revealed that he was to get married in November, and the family was preparing for the wedding and was going to visit Mumbai soon. While he didn't disclose the to-be-bride's name, he said that it was going to be a private wedding in Mumbai with family members and friends.

      Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty, while neither of them officially confirmed their relationship, the rumour mill had claimed that they were about to get married. The late actor's family members recently arrived in Mumbai from Patna, and are devastated. Relatives and neighbours are taking care of his father who had fallen unconscious after hearing the news. Sushant's sister and brother-in-law, along with close friends, are currently in Mumbai.

      Sushant's body was reportedly taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to be tested for COVID-19. On Monday, after post-mortem, the police official ruled the late actor's death as a suicide. The officials also revealed that his body will be sent to JJ Hospital for analysis, and the case will further be investigated by the Crime Branch.

      The police officials were called by the late actor's house help after discovering the actor's body. While they did not find a suicide note, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was getting treated for the same in the past a few months.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Was Indebted To His EX-GF Ankita Lokhande: Celebrity Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Post Talks About 'Unending Dreams' And 'Fleeting Life'

      Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X