Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: CBI Refutes Reports Of Closure Of Actor's Death Case

CBI Issues An Official Statement

R.K. Gaur, the spokesperson for CBI said in a statement, "CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous."

Earlier, It Was Reported That AIIMS Has Ruled Out Murder Theory In Sushant's Case

Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel probing Sushant's post-mortem and viscera reports, had told ANI that the actor died by suicide. "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased. The presence of any sedative material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the body was consistent with hanging," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

However, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh wrote a letter to the director of CBI in which he raised objections over the AIIMS forensic examination report and called it 'faulty'. He also called for the matter to be referred to another forensic team constituted by the CBI.

Sushant's Untimely Demise Has Been A Topic Of Debate Since The Last Few Months

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Amid the various conspiracy theories and social media campaigns, the Mumbai Police confirmed his death by suicide. However, Sushant's death case took a new turn when the late actor's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections including 'abetment to suicide.' Soon, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stepped in to investigate the death case.