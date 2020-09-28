Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: CBI Says No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out

Vikas Singh On CBI's Investigation

According to a report in ANI, on Thursday in a press conference, the senior advocate said, "The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat."

Rhea's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde On CBI Investigation

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also demanded that a new medical board should be set up by the CBI to keep the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case impartial. "To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new medical board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons in view of upcoming Bihar elections. We have seen the VRS of DG (Gupteshwar) Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps," said Maneshinde in response to Vikas Singh's tweet last week.

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

Vikas Singh in the tweet had claimed that a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team, had told the photos sent to him indicated that the actor's death was by strangulation and not suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The death case is currently being probed by three investigative agencies namely the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB.