Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: CBI Says No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out
After several arrests by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh expressed his displeasure over the speed of the investigation. He also called out the agency for lack of clarification on the same. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) responded to the claims and told ANI that the investigation is still ongoing and no aspects have been ruled out yet.
The official statement by CBI said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing."
SSR's family lawyer, Vikas Singh had claimed the family feels that the probe is being taken into a different direction. He also claimed that the NCB's investigation was diverting the attention from the real case.
Vikas Singh On CBI's Investigation
According to a report in ANI, on Thursday in a press conference, the senior advocate said, "The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat."
Rhea's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde On CBI Investigation
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also demanded that a new medical board should be set up by the CBI to keep the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case impartial. "To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new medical board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons in view of upcoming Bihar elections. We have seen the VRS of DG (Gupteshwar) Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps," said Maneshinde in response to Vikas Singh's tweet last week.
Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8
Vikas Singh in the tweet had claimed that a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team, had told the photos sent to him indicated that the actor's death was by strangulation and not suicide.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The death case is currently being probed by three investigative agencies namely the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB.
