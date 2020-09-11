Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: ED May Register Fresh Case Against Rhea On NCB Findings

Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8

The official said, "Earlier we registered a case on the basis of Singh's complaint, which dealt with the money laundering in relation to Sushant's bank account. While the new case will be based on the findings of the NCB, as it has made several arrests." The officials will also work on the money trail generated through drug sales, purchase and trafficking

ED Will Also Follow Money Trail From Buying And Selling Drugs

The report further quoted an official as saying, "We will take the copy of the investigation of the NCB and then study that. After studying the documents, we will decide to register a fresh case." In the initial money laundering case, ED had recorded the statements of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's father KK Singh, and sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

Rhea's Plea For Bail Was Rejected On September 11

The NCB has also arrested Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on the charges of procuring drugs. A Mumbai court has sent Rhea to judicial custody till September 22, as her new plea for bail was rejected on September 11.