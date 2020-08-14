    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Late Actor's Cousin Claims Mumbai Police Tampered With His Diary

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left several questions unanswered. Amid this, several shocking allegations continue to surface in the media every day. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetment to suicide, siphoning of finances, threats, and other allegations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

      Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over Sushant's death case after a turf war broke between Mumbai and Patna police.

      Recently, Sushant's cousin Neeraj Singh Babloo made some shocking allegations against the Mumbai police.

      Sushant's Cousin Alleges Mumbai Police Tampered With Actor's Diary

      Sushant's Cousin Alleges Mumbai Police Tampered With Actor's Diary

      As per Republic TV, Sushant's cousin alleged that the Mumbai Police has tampered with the late actor's diary. He said that the actor used to write diaries for a very long time.

      Sushant's Cousin Says He Was The One Who Handed Over The Late Actor's Diary To Police

      Sushant's Cousin Says He Was The One Who Handed Over The Late Actor's Diary To Police

      The report further stated that Neeraj revealed that he was the one who handed over Sushant's diary to police officials after the incident occurred. He also claimed about having realized that they have tampered with the diary. Babloo alleged that a few pages from the diary were torn.

      Sushant Had Hollywood Plans, Says His Cousin

      Sushant Had Hollywood Plans, Says His Cousin

      Babloo claimed that the late actor's diary includes details about him planning to venture into Hollywood. Sushant's cousin further said that they believed the late actor was a Hollywood material and that he was strong mentally.

      Sushant's Wish

      Sushant's Wish

      In the same statement, Babloo also mentioned that Sushant told him about his wish of sending 100 poor kids to NASA.

      The Mumbai police is yet to react to Neeraj Singh Babloo's revelations.

      ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Support CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Death Case: ED Finds No Substantial Direct Transfers To Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Account

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X