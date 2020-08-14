Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Late Actor's Cousin Claims Mumbai Police Tampered With His Diary

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left several questions unanswered. Amid this, several shocking allegations continue to surface in the media every day. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetment to suicide, siphoning of finances, threats, and other allegations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over Sushant's death case after a turf war broke between Mumbai and Patna police.

Recently, Sushant's cousin Neeraj Singh Babloo made some shocking allegations against the Mumbai police.

Sushant's Cousin Alleges Mumbai Police Tampered With Actor's Diary As per Republic TV, Sushant's cousin alleged that the Mumbai Police has tampered with the late actor's diary. He said that the actor used to write diaries for a very long time. Sushant's Cousin Says He Was The One Who Handed Over The Late Actor's Diary To Police The report further stated that Neeraj revealed that he was the one who handed over Sushant's diary to police officials after the incident occurred. He also claimed about having realized that they have tampered with the diary. Babloo alleged that a few pages from the diary were torn. Sushant Had Hollywood Plans, Says His Cousin Babloo claimed that the late actor's diary includes details about him planning to venture into Hollywood. Sushant's cousin further said that they believed the late actor was a Hollywood material and that he was strong mentally. Sushant's Wish In the same statement, Babloo also mentioned that Sushant told him about his wish of sending 100 poor kids to NASA.

The Mumbai police is yet to react to Neeraj Singh Babloo's revelations.

