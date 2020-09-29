Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: NCB Opposes Rhea And Showik Chakraborty's Bail Plea

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month, arrested Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty for procuring and peddling of drugs. Rhea had moved the Bombay HC after her bail was rejected from the sessions court bench over a week ago. The Bombay HC's hearing on the bail application is set to take place on Tuesday, September 29.

According to ANI, "Narcotics Control Bureau has filed affidavits in Bombay HC responding to the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty refuting the claims by their lawyer that NCB has no jurisdiction in this case as per orders of Supreme Court."

The affidavit filed by the agency read, "At the outset, it is submitted that the application filed by the applicant is devoid of any merits and therefore deserves to be rejected." The affidavit document accessed by Filmibeat also mentioned all the grounds on which the agency claimed the actress should not be given bail. The agency revealed that during questioning Rhea had acknowledged Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant's statements about their roles in the procurement of drugs and her involvement.

Affidavit Was Signed By Sameer Wankhede The affidavit also read, "Applicant (Rhea) is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. The present applicant is a prominent member of the supply chain of drugs to Sushant and majorly she is handling finance also." Rhea Was Arrested By NCB On September 8 Notably, Rhea was arrested by the agency on September 8, after three days of consequent questioning. While her judicial custody initially was until September 22, the court had extended it till October 9 in the last hearing. Kshitij Prasad Was Arrested By NCB Last Week Meanwhile, NCB has questioned other Bollywood actors to uncover the drugs nexus in the entertainment industry. The agency had summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor last week. NCB also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was briefly associated with a production house.

