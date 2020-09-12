Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: NCB Raids Locations In Mumbai And Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The agency has reportedly arrested 10 people in the drug trial including several peddlers, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's ex-manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and others. According to recent reports, the NCB has raided more locations based on the information by Anuj Keshwani.

Several locations across Goa and Mumbai raided are reportedly related to drug peddlers. Last week, after Kaizan Ebrahim was arrested by the NCB on September 3, he disclosed Anuj Keshwani's name as his supplier for the contraband. It is believed that he was in touch with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty.

According to a report in India Today, the raids in Mumbai and Goa are being headed by Samee Wankhede. Earlier, reports revealed that Sushant while moving to Rhea's house for the lockdown, had couriered around 500 g curated marijuana in a box along with some household items to her home in April. On September 4, NCB raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence and later arrested Showik Chakraborty. Rhea was then arrested on September 8, after three days of questioning by the NCB.

Rhea and Showik's plea bail has been rejected, the actress' lawyer said that they will decide on the course of action ahead next week. Rhea is currently in Mumbai's Byculla jail till September 22.

