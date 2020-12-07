Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: PIL Filed In SC Seeks Status Report From CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handed over from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Supreme Court's order back in August 2020. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Along with the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also joined to investigate different angles.

Now almost four months later, a PIL has been filed in the apex court regarding the status of the case. ANI report stated, "PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to CBI to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case."

Another report by Times Now revealed that the petition states that the Supreme Court should assign a fixed time frame to the CBI and asked to submit a report in the matter. The petition read, "This Hon'ble Court passed an order for CBI enquiry on 19th of August 2020 and despite lapsing of almost four months the Central Bureau of Investigation is yet to conclude its investigation and all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get a solace regarding the exact reason of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput."

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is not acting responsible in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case. Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheets in ninety days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe. The petitioner therefore, is approaching this Hon'ble Court seeking its intervention," the PIL added.

Since the probe began, NCB has made several arrests including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who stayed in custody for a month before receiving bail. With regard to films, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara.

ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Had Said, 'I Want To Fail Again And Again'

ALSO READ: Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Before Paying Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Had A Special Message For Fans