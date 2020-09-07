Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Claims SSR And His Friends Consumed Drugs

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned twice by the NCB since brother Showik's arrest. The actress reportedly was questioned for six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday, when she claimed Sushant Singh Rajput was "habitual" in using marijuana. A report in News 18 quoted an NCB source saying that she was cooperating in the investigation but was "evasive" in some instances.

On Sunday, Rhea reportedly also admitted to having procured drugs through Sushant's house staffer Dipesh Sawant, but claimed it was for the late actor and his friends. She allegedly went on to blame Sushant and his friend circle including some Bollywood names for consuming drugs. The names have not been revealed in any reports as of yet.

NCB over the last two days, have arrested Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's former house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant on the basis of chat records provided by Enforcement Directorate, which suggested that they procured banned drugs.

According to reports, eight people have been arrested so far in the case from the drug angle . Some of the other names made public are, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora who were arrested for alleged drug peddling, followed by Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who were reportedly in touch with Samuel Miranda. On Sunday, NCB also arrested Khar resident Anuj Keshwani for allegedly supplying drugs to Kaizan Ibrahim.

