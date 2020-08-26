Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Claims Actress ‘Never Consumed Drugs'

Recent revelations in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty has been involved in usage and dealing of drugs. Earlier this week, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reportedly shared details about their findings in the money laundering case against the actress and her family with the CBI. The findings also included two new charges, 'usage and dealing of drugs'.

Rhea's lawyer revealed in a statement that she "never consumed drugs in her life." Talking about allegations against Rhea claiming that she was in touch with drug dealers, the lawyer added, "Rhea Chakraborty has never consumed drugs in her lifetime ever. She's ready for a blood test any time." The allegations have been linked to WhatsApp chats reportedly recovered from her phone by the ED officials, which have now been shared with the CBI.

According to a report in NDTV, sources have revealed that the alleged WhatsApp chat about procuring drugs is between Rhea and a number which has been saved as 'Miranda Sushi' on her phone. Reportedly, Sushi was Sushant's nickname, meanwhile, Miranda apparently refers to Samuel Miranda, the late actor's manager.

The CBI team began a fresh probe in the Bollywood actor's death case. They have already recreated the crime scene in the presence of Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and house help Deepesh Sawant, who were reportedly present in the house on June 14, the day when Sushant passed way. Samuel Miranda was questioned by the CBI on Tuesday and Rhea is likely to be summoned soon.

Kubbra Sait Lashes Out At Twitter User Who Called Rhea Chakraborty 'Sex Bait To Trap Rich Men'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shocked By Drug Angle In His Death Case; Demands Immediate CBI Action