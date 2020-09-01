Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Parents Summoned By CBI

After getting approval from the Supreme Court, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As a part of the probe, the agency summoned Rhea Chakraborty's parents, Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, today for interrogation in connection with the case.

As per a Zee News report, Rhea's questioning was deferred today after a four-day rigorous grilling session. Sources told IANS that the actress was questioned about her break-up with Sushant, when did she come to know about the death of the actor and how she managed to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital. She was also probed about the WhatsApp chats where she was talking about drugs and relations with filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi.

Besides Rhea, the CBI has been questioning the actress's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, manager Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic-help Keshav and accountant Rajat Mewati.

Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for the second time, after his name sprung up in the chats with Rhea Chakraborty that allegedly spoke about drugs.

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others. The actress was earlier booked under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The late actor's father KK Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty of forcing his son to end his life and siphoning his funds.

