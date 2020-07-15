Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Salman Khan Not To Be Questioned By Mumbai Police?

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai, left many fans heartbroken. Mumbai Police is still probing into the case and have summoned a number of Bollywood filmmakers and actors to question in the late actor's death case.

According to recent reports, Salman Khan could also be summoned by the police to be questioned. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have made several claims against Salman on social media. Last week, reports stated that Salman's former manager Reshma Shetty had been questioned by the police, which had led many to believe that after Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan will be questioned next. However, as per News18's report, Salman may not be quizzed by the Police in Sushant's case. The portal also revealed that DCP of Mumbai Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, has denied the reports.

A Petition filed against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their alleged involvement in Sushant's death, had also been dismissed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar

On a related note, yesterday, fans of the late actor Sushant paid tribute on his one-month death anniversary. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also opened up about her bond with Sushant in an emotional note on Instagram. Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra also shared tributes for the late actor on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans are currently waiting for the actor's last film Dil Bechara to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

