      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Shekhar Suman Cites 'Missing Links' And Presses For CBI Inquiry

      After paying a visit to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna, Shekhar Suman recently addressed a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, stated a report in PTI. Citing 'missing links' in Sushant's death case, the actor made a strong pitch for a CBI inquiry. Shekhar had earlier claimed that there was "more than what meets the eye" in Sushant's suicide case.

      Earlier, after visiting Sushant's family, Shekhar had revealed that Sushant's father is still in a state of deep shock post the actor's sudden demise.

      Shekhar Suman, who recently launched a campaign ‘Justice For Sushant Forum', said, "I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide." He claimed that he has been closely following the investigating case.

      The actor pointed towards the "missing links" like absence of a suicide note, and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month" and pressed for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case.

      Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor's death was "not a case of suicide". However, he also added that even if Sushant had taken his own life, "those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice".

      "Besides Shah Rukh Khan and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many," the host-actor said at the press conference.

      The actor said, "It would be wrong to do so unless I was armed with evidence. And this is precisely the reason I am pressing the demand for a CBI inquiry".

      The report further stated that Shekhar Suman lamented that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not agree to meet him, when he sought an appointment to garner his support in Sushant's death case.

      "I was told he is not meeting people because of COVID-19 scare. Tejashwi had no fears on this account and nor did I, so I asked him to extend a helping hand and he obliged," PTI quoted Shekhar as saying.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
