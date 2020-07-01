Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Shekhar Suman Cites 'Missing Links' And Presses For CBI Inquiry

'Sushant's Death Is Not An Open And Shut Case Of Suicide,' Says Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman, who recently launched a campaign ‘Justice For Sushant Forum', said, "I strongly believe that Sushant's death is not an open and shut case of suicide." He claimed that he has been closely following the investigating case.

Shekhar Suman Cites The Missing Links

The actor pointed towards the "missing links" like absence of a suicide note, and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor "50 times in a month" and pressed for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case.

Shekhar Suman Demands Justice For The Late Actor

Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor's death was "not a case of suicide". However, he also added that even if Sushant had taken his own life, "those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice".

Shekhar Suman On Allegations That Sushant Was At The Receiving End Of Nepotism In Bollywood

"Besides Shah Rukh Khan and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many," the host-actor said at the press conference.

However, Shekhar Suman Refuses To Take A Name Without Evidence

The actor said, "It would be wrong to do so unless I was armed with evidence. And this is precisely the reason I am pressing the demand for a CBI inquiry".

The report further stated that Shekhar Suman lamented that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not agree to meet him, when he sought an appointment to garner his support in Sushant's death case.

"I was told he is not meeting people because of COVID-19 scare. Tejashwi had no fears on this account and nor did I, so I asked him to extend a helping hand and he obliged," PTI quoted Shekhar as saying.