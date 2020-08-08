Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: SC To Hear Rhea Chakraborty's Transfer Plea On August 11

The latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is that the Supreme Court has decided to hear the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea on August 11. Rhea had filed a plea seeking transfer of an FIR in Sushant's death case from Patna to Mumbai in the Supreme Court on July 29, 2020.

On August 5, the Supreme Court had asked the Bihar police, Mumbai police and Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh to file their replies within three days.

Meanwhile, Union Government has moved to the Supreme Court to make it party to the probe transfer plea of Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections including 'cheating, theft and abetment to suicide'.

On Friday (August 7), Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai Police for almost nine hours in connection with the money laundering case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The ED also probed Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi.

The Centre recently accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant's father had requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a CBI inquiry into his actor-son's death, amidst a tug of war between the Maharashtra government and the Bihar government over jurisdiction of the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police had confirmed his death by suicide.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Has Nothing To Hide, Says Her Lawyer

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Death: Centre Moves SC To Make It Party To The Probe Transfer Plea Of Rhea Chakraborty