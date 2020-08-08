    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: SC To Hear Rhea Chakraborty's Transfer Plea On August 11

      By
      |

      The latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is that the Supreme Court has decided to hear the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea on August 11. Rhea had filed a plea seeking transfer of an FIR in Sushant's death case from Patna to Mumbai in the Supreme Court on July 29, 2020.

      rhea-chakraborty-transfer-plea

      On August 5, the Supreme Court had asked the Bihar police, Mumbai police and Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh to file their replies within three days.

      Meanwhile, Union Government has moved to the Supreme Court to make it party to the probe transfer plea of Rhea Chakraborty.

      Sushant Singh Rajput's father had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections including 'cheating, theft and abetment to suicide'.

      On Friday (August 7), Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai Police for almost nine hours in connection with the money laundering case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The ED also probed Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi.

      The Centre recently accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant's father had requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a CBI inquiry into his actor-son's death, amidst a tug of war between the Maharashtra government and the Bihar government over jurisdiction of the case.

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police had confirmed his death by suicide.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Has Nothing To Hide, Says Her Lawyer

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Death: Centre Moves SC To Make It Party To The Probe Transfer Plea Of Rhea Chakraborty

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X