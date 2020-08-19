Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Supreme Court To Give Verdict On CBI Probe Into Actor's Death Today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on whether CBI should investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on August 19. The Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence two months ago on June 14. Since his passing, Mumbai police have been investigating in the case after filing an accidental death report, and have recorded statements of over 50 people in the case including the actor's staff, family and industry colleagues.

After over a month of investigation by Mumbai police, on July 26, Sushant's father filed an FIR with Patna police against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, accusing them of abetment to suicide, cheating and money laundering. While the ED is investigating the case from the money laundering angle and has questioned Rhea's family several times, she also filed a petition asking the FIR to be transferred to Mumbai police.

According to reports, Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday (August 19) will be giving the verdict on a petition filed by Rhea, seeking transfer of the FIR lodged by Rajput's father in Patna. Meanwhile, the FIR has been transferred to the CBI based on a reference by the Bihar government, and a turf war broke out between Mumbai police and Patna police over jurisdiction. Maharashtra government had opposed the Centre's decision to hand over the case to CBI and that the Patna FIR should be transferred to Mumbai police where the actor passed away.

Fans of the actor are protesting in hope that the case will be transferred to CBI today, as Mumbai police are yet to register an FIR since his death. Rhea during the hearing, in front of the Supreme Court on August 14, said that she did not oppose a CBI probe. Justice Roy said at the hearing, "You may be correct in saying that you have been a victim of media focus on the case but your stand is that if CBI probe is ordered into the incident, you have no objection."

