Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Gets A Perfect IMDb Rating Of 10/10

Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars

Fans shared their views on the film and the highest rating. One claimed the film deserved every bit of praise and so does Sushant Singh Rajput. Another wrote, "Tears Tears Tears! @IMDb 10/10 for Dil Bechara!! @CastingChhabra." One user on Twitter wrote, "I had already read the John's book and Josh's movie 4yrs ago so I hv already knew that what's going to happen but still #DilBechara feels like it's different fabulous work team #DilBechara you have done a great job 10/10 on #IMDb Record-breaking. Never ever happened to any movie."

Fans Were Also Impressed By Sanjana Sanghi's Perfromance

Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film follows two terminally ill youngsters Manny and Kizie Basu, who begin to understand loss and pain at a young age. Many of Sushant's dialogues in the film about life and death brought tears to the viewers, while his happy moments with Kizie Basu played by Sanjana Sanghi, brought smiles to the viewers' faces.

Many Praised AR Rahman's Music As The Film's Soul

The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios while the music has been composed by AR Rahman.