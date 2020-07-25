    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Gets A Perfect IMDb Rating Of 10/10

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released last night (July 24) on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm. While fans and co-stars took to their social media accounts to share their experiences and tributes to the late actor within hours of its release, Dil Bechara climbed the rating chart of IMDb.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Dil Bechara Gets A Perfect IMDb Rating Of 10/10

      According to reports, approximately 3 hours after release, Sushant's movie garnered a rating of 10/10 on IMDb. It turned out to be one of the tributes from fans to make his last Film Dil Bechara a memorable moment in film history. The film got over 1048 ratings, with almost all rating the film 10/10. As it turns out this is the first time a film has received a large number of high rating, just hours after its release.

      Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars

      Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars

      Fans shared their views on the film and the highest rating. One claimed the film deserved every bit of praise and so does Sushant Singh Rajput. Another wrote, "Tears Tears Tears! @IMDb 10/10 for Dil Bechara!! @CastingChhabra." One user on Twitter wrote, "I had already read the John's book and Josh's movie 4yrs ago so I hv already knew that what's going to happen but still #DilBechara feels like it's different fabulous work team #DilBechara you have done a great job 10/10 on #IMDb Record-breaking. Never ever happened to any movie."

      Fans Were Also Impressed By Sanjana Sanghi's Perfromance

      Fans Were Also Impressed By Sanjana Sanghi's Perfromance

      Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film follows two terminally ill youngsters Manny and Kizie Basu, who begin to understand loss and pain at a young age. Many of Sushant's dialogues in the film about life and death brought tears to the viewers, while his happy moments with Kizie Basu played by Sanjana Sanghi, brought smiles to the viewers' faces.

      Many Praised AR Rahman's Music As The Film's Soul

      Many Praised AR Rahman's Music As The Film's Soul

      The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios while the music has been composed by AR Rahman.

      Dil Bechara: B-Town Gets Emotional After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film

      Sanjana Sanghi: Everything You Need To Know About The Dil Bechara Actress

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X