Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Gets A Perfect IMDb Rating Of 10/10
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released last night (July 24) on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm. While fans and co-stars took to their social media accounts to share their experiences and tributes to the late actor within hours of its release, Dil Bechara climbed the rating chart of IMDb.
According to reports, approximately 3 hours after release, Sushant's movie garnered a rating of 10/10 on IMDb. It turned out to be one of the tributes from fans to make his last Film Dil Bechara a memorable moment in film history. The film got over 1048 ratings, with almost all rating the film 10/10. As it turns out this is the first time a film has received a large number of high rating, just hours after its release.
Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars
Fans shared their views on the film and the highest rating. One claimed the film deserved every bit of praise and so does Sushant Singh Rajput. Another wrote, "Tears Tears Tears! @IMDb 10/10 for Dil Bechara!! @CastingChhabra." One user on Twitter wrote, "I had already read the John's book and Josh's movie 4yrs ago so I hv already knew that what's going to happen but still #DilBechara feels like it's different fabulous work team #DilBechara you have done a great job 10/10 on #IMDb Record-breaking. Never ever happened to any movie."
Fans Were Also Impressed By Sanjana Sanghi's Perfromance
Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film follows two terminally ill youngsters Manny and Kizie Basu, who begin to understand loss and pain at a young age. Many of Sushant's dialogues in the film about life and death brought tears to the viewers, while his happy moments with Kizie Basu played by Sanjana Sanghi, brought smiles to the viewers' faces.
Many Praised AR Rahman's Music As The Film's Soul
The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios while the music has been composed by AR Rahman.
