Sushant Singh Rajput's Doppelganger Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘No One Can Replace Him'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen once again on the screen with his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. While fans keep sharing his old pictures and video to remember him by, many were shocked to see videos of the actor's doppelganger being circulated online. Sushant's untimely death shook the nation and fans are still unable to deal with the heartbreaking news.

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari has an uncanny resemblance to the late actor. His videos and pictures are currently going viral on social media due to the similarities between the two. In the clip shared by Sachin on Instagram, he can be seen copying Sushant and mimicking his dialogues.

However, some fans took to the comments section and said no one can replace Sushant Singh Rajput, he is the one and only. "There is and there was only one Sushant...no one can replace him..never," read the comment. While another wrote, "Bhai aapko dekh k achha laga pr hamara sushant kuch alag hi tha." Others agreed that Sachin does look like Sushant from a side angle and at times, while performing in his videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on Jun 29, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

Sushant was widely regarded as one of the most promising actors in Bollywood, after being part of films like Kai Po Che!, Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more. He died by suicide at age 34 after battling depression for six months. He will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial Dil Bechara. The makers released the film's trailer on Monday and left everyone teary-eyed.

