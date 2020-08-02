Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Disha Salian's Death: Folder With The Case Details Gets Deleted

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death investigation has reportedly hit a new roadblock. As per the latest reports, the Bihar police team that investigates Sushant Singh Rajput's death had reached the Malwani police station seeking details of the actor's ex-manager Disha Salian's death. However, the investigation team was informed that the folder with the case details got deleted accidentally.

According to the reports published by India Today, an investigation officer of the Mumbai police team was initially ready to share the details of the Disha Salian suicide case with the Bihar police team. However, the officer changed his stand after receiving a phone call.

Later, he claimed that the folder which contained the details of the Disha Salian suicide case got deleted permanently, and cannot be retrieved. Even though the Bihar police team, which is headed by Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari IPS offered to help in retrieving the deleted folder, they were not allowed to access the laptop.

As per the reports, the Bihar police team had also visited Disha Salian's residence to record the statements of her family members. However, the team couldn't record the statements as there was nobody in the house. The reports suggest that the team is planning to record the statements of Disha's family members by the next Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bihar police team might also interrogate the key maker who opened the door of Sushant's bedroom, on the day of his death.

To the unversed, Disha Salian, who was a celebrity manager, died on June 8, 2020, by falling off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, died by suicide on July 14, 2020 morning at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

