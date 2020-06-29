Here’s Why Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Always LOVED His Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande!

‘Ankita Took Care Of Sushant Like No One Else’

Sandip said, "Ankita had spent the maximum time with him in the last 10 years or so. According to me, apart from his family, it has hit her the most. When they were together, she took care of him like no one else ever did. The day it happened, I knew she would be deeply impacted."

‘Ankita Was Always In Touch With Sushant’s Family’

"Ankita was always in touch with the family and they all loved her. She is family for them, they connect with her. It was important for her to meet the family before they went back to Patna," added Ssingh.

Sandip On How He Reacted When He Heard The News Of Sushant’s Suicide

"When I got the news, I did not believe it. I was sitting alone and thinking if it had really happened. Mahesh Shetty (Sushant's close friend) and I spoke; he said he's coming to pick me up. Throughout the journey from my house to Sushant's house in Bandra, we were inundated with calls.

It was not sinking in that this had happened," shared Sandip.

Sandip Was In Shock And Disbelief

He further said, "We were sitting in silence and in shock throughout the journey. When we reached there, we were still in shock and disbelief, but we knew a lot of formalities had to be completed and his sister Mitu was the only one from his family there."

"I still remember, throughout the journey from the hospital to the crematorium, I kept wondering if it was really Sushant who I was taking with me," added a devastated Sandip.