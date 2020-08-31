Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Knew He Consumed Drugs, Claims Ex Manager Shruti Modi's Lawyer

Shruti Modi's Lawyer Claims Sushant Had Been Doing Drugs Before Rhea Chakraborty Came Into His Life

According to a report in India Today, Sushant's former manager Ashok Saraogi said that the late actor had been consuming drugs much before Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. He also claimed that Sohail Sagar, Sushant's former driver and body guard, was the one who used to fetch drugs for the late actor.

Saraogi Said That Sushant's Family Knew He Consumed Drugs

According to Saraogi, Sohail had driven Sushant twice to meet his family, and it is not possible that the family would not have known about his substance abuse habit. Shruti's lawyer further claimed that a WhatsApp group was formed where Sushant and Rhea, both were present along with Sohail, others and the manager where procurement of drugs and naming one such abusive substance as "AK 47" was mentioned many times.

He was quoted as saying, "It is just not possible that people who were in the group were not using the drugs. All of them were in the know and used to consume drugs."

Saraogi Claims Parties Were Often Organized At Sushant's House & Attended By One Of His Sisters

Saraogi told India Today that there were least three parties which were attended by Rajput's family members when drugs were used. "One of the sister who lives in Mumbai. had attended many parties. She is fond of alcohol and has been to many parties where these substance abuse was done," he was quoted as saying.

Shruti Modi's Lawyer On The Impact Of Substance Abuse

According to Sarogi, in January this year, a company wanted to take Sushant as it's brand ambassador. But since he was not in town it was proposed that old photographs would be used and the contract money would be reduced by 50 per cent. However, Saraogi claimed that Sushant disagreed with this while promising to come to Mumbai. Further, Saraogi said that when Sushant returned back to the city, the company terminated their contract with him as he was just not in the right state of physique and mind.

Saraogi Claims Sushant's Relationship With His Family Wasn't A Cordial One

"In November 2019, three of his sisters had come to meet him and they were to fly back together. But around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house. and the next day all the three sisters checked into hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Rajput but the actor refused to speak to him. He said that talking to his family has already landed him at the hospital, talking to his father would deteriorate his condition further and refused to take that call," Saraogi was quoted as saying by India Today.