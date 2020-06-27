Sushant's Family To Set Up A Foundation To Support Young Talents In Areas 'Close To His Heart'

Sushant's Family Remembers The Late Actor As 'Free-Spirited, Talkative And Incredibly Bright'

The statement begins with, "The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars."

Sushant's Family Thanks Fans For Showering Him With Love

"We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love."

The Family Announces Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation

The statement further read, "To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports."

Sushant's Childhood Home In Patna To Be Turned Into A Memorial

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive," his family mentioned in the statement.

They concluded their statement by writing, "We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."