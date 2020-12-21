Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Hospitalised After Suffering From Heart Issues

Fans Have Demanded An Update From CBI

One user also attempted to reach out to the authorities, demanding a response from the CBI on Sushant's death case. He wrote, "Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based. He is now having heart issues and hospitalised. The stress is taking its toll. CBI should soon declare their conclusion for the sake of this elderly gentleman."

PIL Has Also Been Filed In SC Seeking Update Report From CBI

Earlier this month, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation ) was filed in Supreme Court regarding the status of the case. Commenting on the delay in concluding the investigation, the petition stated that the apex court should assign a fixed time frame to the investigating agency and ask to submit a report.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

The petition read, "This Hon'ble Court passed an order for CBI enquiry on 19th of August 2020 and despite lapsing of almost four months the Central Bureau of Investigation is yet to conclude its investigation and all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get a solace regarding the exact reason of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput."

Notably, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.