Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Says He Is The Legal Heir Of The Late Actor!

Yesterday (August 19, 2020), was a big day for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and his fans, as the Supreme Court ruled in their favour and ordered CBI inquiry in the Raabta actor's case. Now, KK Singh has released a statement declaring himself as the legal heir of Sushant and barring anyone from representing the actor.

KK Singh said in the statement, "It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professional came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent."

He further added, "They have talked on media about the alleged privileged communication between Sushant and them. Clearly such disclosure is barred by section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Bar Council of India Rules [Rule 17, Part VI, Chapter 1ft, without my consent as I am representing the estate of Sushant. I have not given any consent to anyone of them to either continue to represent Sushant or disclose any communication barred by section 126 of Evidence Act, 1872."

He also made it clear that apart from him, only his daughters comprise the family of Sushant, and no one else has the right to claim themselves as Sushant's family.

"We have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member does not have my consent," concluded Singh.

Meanwhile, many celebrities including, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ranvir Shorey, Shakti Kapoor and Shekhar Suman welcomed SC's verdict and expressed their gratitude on Twitter.