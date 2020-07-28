Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Dil Bechara Registers 95 Million Viewers In First 24 Hours

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara released last weekend on July 24. The film skipped theatrical release due to the pandemic and was made available on Disney+ Hotstar. After breaking records with the trailer release, it was known that the film will also see high viewership with its digital premiere, due to the actor's huge fan following. According to a recent report by an independent tracking firm, the film was watched by 95 million people.

Dil Bechara was also made available to non-subscribers as a tribute to the late actor, and saw an immense viewership in its first 24 hours after the premiere. A report in Mid-Day shared that the numbers are comparable to the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. A representative from the firm, Ormax Media told the portal, "If one wants to, comparisons could be drawn (between the viewership) of Dil Bechara, and that of (the much-acclaimed series) Game of Thrones, and this was possible even though the latter had a pre-existing viewer-base, while the film (did not). Then again, Hotstar promoted Dil Bechara from the onset, marketing its release date and time well in advance. Viewers showed up in unison to watch it."

Dil Bechara's Box Office Prediction Based on average pricing ticket at PVR cinemas, the report also stated that the estimated box office earnings of Dil Bechara could have been around Rs 2000 crore with the ticket price of up to Rs 207. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also told Mid-Day that the film would've done well in theatres. He said, "I would have preferred watching it on the big screen. It is beautiful, especially it's ending. A good film will always find appreciation; (as it did with) films like Anand (1971), and Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), which also had similar emotional content." Dil Bechara Gets 10/10 On IMDb Ratings The film also went on to climb charts on IMDb with a rating of 10/10 within hours of its release. Fans were all set to break all viewing records, in order to deliver justice to the late actor. A Twitter user wrote, "Extraction Movie Chris Hemsworth ka record hai 99 million views hai, Lets break it and make this most the highest ever watched...#SSR #SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara." Dil Bechara Is Based On John Green's The Fault In Our Stars Dil Bechara based on the book The Fault In Our Stars by John Green also starred, Sanjana Sanghi. The film directed by Mukesh Chhabra was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor passed away on June 14, by suicide. Mumbai police are still investigating to find out the cause which led the actor to take the extreme step.

