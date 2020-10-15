Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh Files Defamation Case Against Republic TV

Sandip Ssingh, the producer and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, filed a defamation case against the popular news channel Republic TV. Sandip Ssingh has sent a legal notice to Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for alleged defamation, and sought Rs. 200 Crores as a compensation. The producer revealed the news by sharing a copy of the legal notice on his official social media page.

In the legal notice, Sandip Ssingh has raised severe allegations against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, including airing news items with criminal intent to export money. He also sought an unconditional apology from the channel and editor-in-chief, and the removal of all content that allegedly defames him, within 15 days of the notice being served.

"That my client is a well known. reputed and established producer and filmmaker in Bollywood against whom you have been running/ airing defamatory news items with criminal intent to extort money despite the fact that you were very well aware that my client and late Sushant Singh Rajput, (Film Actor of Bollywood) were known to each other from the days of their struggle. That my client received several massages from your correspondents/ employees with the criminal intent and in order to extortion, you had publicly demanded my client arrest and termed him as key conspirator and murderer. You the above notices falsely imputing my client in TV debates, programs, social media platforms almost every day without any cogent evidence and intentionally interfering in the investigation carried out by the investigations agencies such as CBI and Mumbai Police."

"By this Legal Notice, you Notices hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or anyone on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record", says the legal notice.

