Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death

Sushant's Friend Says Actor Was Badly Affected After Getting News Of Disha Salian's Death

Siddharth Pithani told Zoom that Disha had managed Sushant only for a short time, and yet she was described as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager' in news articles reporting her death. He was quoted as saying, "He had met her only once in his life. She was Sushant's manager for only a very small time."

Sushant Was Upset About His Name Being Associated With Disha's Suicide Case

Siddharth revealed that that Sushant kept crying when he learnt about Disha's death. He was disturbed by the headline of a news report which read, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput manager Disha Salian commits suicide.' The actor reportedly questioned the reason behind his name being used in the post.

The late actor's friend was quoted as saying, "His sister was there to take care of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him."

Meanwhile, Disha's Mother Vasanti Denied Any Connection Between Sushant And Disha's Death

"This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time," she said in an interview with Zee News.

Siddharth Also Confirmed That Sushant Was Taking Medication For Depression

Recalling how Sushant was affected by Disha's death, Siddharth told Zoom that he slept in Sushant's room that night, and went to his own room only after the actor had fallen asleep. He also confirmed that the late actor was taking medication for depression, and that Sushant had given him the responsibility to ensure that he took his medicines.