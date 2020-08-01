Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Says He Was With The Actor The Night Before His Death

Siddharth Pithani On The Night Before Sushant's Death

Speaking about the night before Sushant committed suicide, Siddarth told India Today, "Sushant gave me the name Buddha. He had 150 dreams and to complete his dream he had hired me. We both knew each other through a common friend. We all use to pray together, I use to play the guitar. He introduced me to spirituality. He, on the day of suicide, came to my room around 1am and asked me why I was awake. I later dropped him into his room."

'We Never Thought He Can Do Suicide,' Says Siddharth Pithani

He further added, "Next day morning, I came down, and the cook informed me about Sushant's room was locked. Dipesh and Keshav, other flatmates, had seen him in the morning. His closed room surprised us. We waited for some time, then we found him dead. We never thought he can do suicide. He was under treatment, we were aware about it."

Siddharth Says He Does Not Know Rhea Chakraborty

Siddharth told India Today that he didn't know Rhea Chakraborty and never asked Sushant Singh Rajput about any of his personal matter with her as he respected their space.

Siddharth Also Spoke About The Day When Rhea Left Sushant's Place

Siddharth told India Today that Rhea left Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 8 saying that she wasn't feeling well and asked him to take care of Sushant. He further revealed that he was in touch with Sushant's family, but the actor himself asked him to stop talking to them.

Sidharth Says Rhea Hasn't Spoken To Him Since Sushant's Death

Sidharth confirmed that he wrote to Mumbai Police because the late actor's family was pressurising him to give wrong statements against Rhea Chakraborty. "I am waiting for Bihar Police, I will cooperate. I want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput," he told India Today. Siddharth also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty hasn't spoken to him since Sushant's death.