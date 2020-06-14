Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Post Talks About 'Unending Dreams' And 'Fleeting Life'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and was found hanging in his Bandra home by his house help. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Chhichhore, a film that talks about suicide and how to deal with mental health. According to reports, the actor himself was taking treatment for depression, and more details about the case are awaited.

The late actor's last Instagram post was shared on June 3. Remembering his mother he had written, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ ❤️" The picture shared in the post was a collage of his and his mother's photo.

The post earned a lot of love from fans and film fraternity a week ago. Now, many have taken to social media to share heartbroken messages of how they will miss the actor. Sushant was not active on Twitter since December 2019, but continued to share his thoughts on Instagram.

Sushant's Last Instagram Post During the lockdown, the actor kept himself busy with a routine. In an Instagram post in May, the actor wrote, "Of all the various approaches I've tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time..1. 7 hours of optimised sleep ...2. Regular meditation 3. Writing a journal. 4. Frequent Exercise 5. Optimising digital time and 6. Intermittent fasting." Sushant On Mental Health While the actor tried to keep a healthy lifestyle during the lockdown, he always believed celebrities are unable to maintain their mental health. In an old interview, the late actor said, "Who says actors are maintaining their mental health? That's a wrong belief. The most important thing that an actor could do to protect himself from all these things (pressures, demands, paparazzi culture, etc.) is just to know why a person is doing what he is doing. No matter what you do, and what you like, be it money, fame or competition - just make sure you know your reasons." Sushant Was Reportedly Battling Depression. Few days ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian also reportedly committed suicide. As per news agency ANI, Disha had jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad. Police are still investigating the case and more details are awaited. However, after interrogating her close friend, police revealed that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.

