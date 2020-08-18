Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Claims Chances Of Actor Being Murdered Very, Very High

Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Reveals Why He Thinks Chances Of Actor Being Murdered Is Very High

Vikas Singh told IANS, "Till the time we filed the FIR, Pithani was in contact with the family and gave an impression that it was a suicide and that Sushant was under depression. The bereaved family was believing the same. But once the FIR was registered (by Sushant's father KK Singh), he was helping Rhea by sharing that email. It was at that point that the family felt it could be a murder. Now, from what he has done and questions that have appeared, the chances are very, very high that it could be a murder."

Sushant's Lawyer Alleges A Lot Of Discrepancies In Actor's Autopsy Report

The news agency quoted Vikas Singh as saying, "The autopsy was not shared with anybody for long. It is silent on the effect of hanging on the body, like popping out of eyes, bone-snapping etc; nothing is there. I don't think even nail clippings have been taken for testing."

Sushant's Lawyer Alleges The Actor's Autopsy Was Conducted At A Hospital With A Bad Reputation And Infamous For Providing Certificates In Lieu Of Money

He further added, "Though the autopsy is silent on a lot of things, like was there a stool to hang, whether he could have hanged himself or not, and so on. I hope that the CBI as a very professional and efficient agency will address these important questions and reach a logical conclusion."

Singh pointed to a mark found on Sushant's body and alleged that the cloth, a part of which was found hanging, may not be the one that caused Sushant's death. However, he added that he is not sure if it was a dog leash or some kind of a belt.

Sushant's Lawyer Says Electronic Evidence Would Play An Important Role In Sushant's Death Case

Singh said that since another autopsy cannot be carried out and a lot of physical evidence which could have helped resolve the case may not be available now, electronic evidence would play an important role in the case. He said that the electronic evidence would be of great help to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to build a proper case.