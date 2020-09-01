Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Singh Takes A Sharp Dig At Rhea Chakraborty's Supporters

Sushant's Niece Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lakshmi Manchu

Sharing a post of Lakshmi Manchu in which she had spoken about Rhea Chakraborty's interviews, Mallika Singh wrote on her Instagram story, "I'm surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what "pain of a family" and "standing up for a colleague."

Lakshmi Manchu's Post Which Didn't Go Down Well With Mallika Singh

For the unversed, Lakshmi had penned a note in which she had written, "I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and Rajdeep Sardesai. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media had made a monster out of a girl. I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judicial system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of a person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only the pain of the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask of you to do the same back off, hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak out heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for a my colleague."

Taapsee Pannu Agreed With Lakshmi's Post

The Badla actress retweeted Lakshmi's post and wrote, "I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity."

A New Development In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde recently told Filmibeat that his client will be taking action against Sushant Singh Rajput's family for making a false statement before all the investigating authorities and the apex court.