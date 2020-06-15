Sushant Singh Rajput's Post-Mortem Reveals Cause Of Death; Last Rites To Be Held In Mumbai Today

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 by suicide. The late actor's family has reached Mumbai from Patna and will carry out his last rites today. The actor was found in his home by the house help, who then called the police. According to reports, police did not find a suicide note, but found antidepressants at home, and a few media reports suggested that the actor was getting treated for the same at Hinduja Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the youngest of five siblings and is now survived by his father and four sisters. The late actor's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where he tested negative for COVID-19. A group of doctors then carried out a post-mortem from 10:30 pm to around 11:30 pm on Sunday. The caused of death was revealed as asphyxia, and ligature marks were also seen around the neck.

The report shared by India TV revealed that the actor had consumed a glass of juice before locking himself up in his room on Sunday morning. He lived with four people in the house, including a friend Siddharth Pithani, two cooks--Neeraj and Keshav, who were from Bihar and Deepak Sawant, who was his cleaner.

According to a few reports, for the past one month, the late actor had cut off his conversation with his father, sisters and his close friend Rhea Chakraborty. It was speculated that the actor was dating Rhea for quite some time now.

The talented actor's sudden demise has left the Indian film industry in shock, many fellow actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma and more have expressed their grief on social media. Fans have also called out filmmakers and actors for not reaching out to the actor, who may have felt left out and unwelcomed by the industry.

