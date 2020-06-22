Sushant Singh Rajput's Prayer Meet Held In Patna; Fans Say 'He Will Always Remain In Our Hearts'

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

In a picture going viral from Sushant's prayer meet, one can see a cheerful photograph of the late actor, framed and decorated with white flowers. This picture will surely leave you teary-eyed.

Fans Get Emotional After Seeing Pictures From Sushant's Prayer Meet

A netizen wrote, "Whenever I see any post related to him,it just rips me off in my heart..I don't know how are his closed ones coping with this..this is extremely tragic beyond words.." "He will always remain in the heart ❤️," read another comment. An Instagram user commented, "No matter we r able to see u or not but u will always remain in our heart ❤️ love u sushant sir😘😘😘."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Has Left Everyone In Shock And Grief

The actor passed away at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was suffering from depression. However, many of his fans blamed nepotism, lobbying and professional bullying for forcing the actor to take this drastic step.

Sushant's Death Has Caused An Outrage On Social Media

Fans have been trolling celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many star kids on social media. Recently, Salman Khan requested his fans to support the late actor's admirers, and tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful." Meanwhile, B-town celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal have deactivated their Twitter accounts to stay away from all the negativity on social media.