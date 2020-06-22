Sushant Singh Rajput's Prayer Meet Held In Patna; Fans Say 'He Will Always Remain In Our Hearts'
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden passing away is a huge blow not only to his family, but also to the film industry and his millions of fans across the globe. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, a day later, amid heavy downpour.
On June 18, Sushant's family immersed the late actor's ashes in the holy river of Ganga. Recently, they organised a prayer meet for Sushant at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna.
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput
In a picture going viral from Sushant's prayer meet, one can see a cheerful photograph of the late actor, framed and decorated with white flowers. This picture will surely leave you teary-eyed.
Fans Get Emotional After Seeing Pictures From Sushant's Prayer Meet
A netizen wrote, "Whenever I see any post related to him,it just rips me off in my heart..I don't know how are his closed ones coping with this..this is extremely tragic beyond words.." "He will always remain in the heart ❤️," read another comment. An Instagram user commented, "No matter we r able to see u or not but u will always remain in our heart ❤️ love u sushant sir😘😘😘."
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Has Left Everyone In Shock And Grief
The actor passed away at the age of 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was suffering from depression. However, many of his fans blamed nepotism, lobbying and professional bullying for forcing the actor to take this drastic step.
Sushant's Death Has Caused An Outrage On Social Media
Fans have been trolling celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many star kids on social media. Recently, Salman Khan requested his fans to support the late actor's admirers, and tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful." Meanwhile, B-town celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal have deactivated their Twitter accounts to stay away from all the negativity on social media.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Slams Reports About Going On Record About Actor's Personal Life
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heart Breaking Note, Shares Pics