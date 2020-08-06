sushant-singh-rajput-s-sister-priyanka-had-warned-her-family-that-rhea-chakraborty-will-destroy-him

With the new details emerging related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, things are getting murkier with each passing day. Now, text messages of Sushant's sister, Priyanka are accessed by Times Now, which reveals how Priyanka was skeptical about Rhea Chakraborty from the last few months. She had sent these messages to her brother-in-law OP Singh.

Priyanka had texted OP Singh, "Miranda and Shruti are the main stooges of that girl Rhea and are part of the main conspiracy to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically. Rhea's motive to swindle his money and gain valuable connections in the industry, riding on Sushant's back to gain work, fame and money... the great Bollywood dream of Rhea."

In another message, she had written, "He (Gulshan) has time and again given SOS to us which you also are privy to. He is on medication, heavy psychotic medicines of which we have the prescription from at least three different doctors (all unknown and provided by Rhea and her family). Rani di has the soft copy."

Priyanka also wrote that Sushant was mentally under duress, and was turned sick, which means he cannot decide for himself. She further added that with prolonged intake of medicines, his mental faculties were further weakened and foggy.

Sushant's Sister Shares WhatsApp Chat With Late Actor From May 22; Says 'You Loved Us So Dearly'

According to Times Now, OP Singh had contacted Sushant and dropped him a message saying, "People in your family are worried about your health. They think that you have been pinned down by manipulative people who are medicating you wrongly and subjecting you to food and sleep deprivation to keep you demoralised and under control."

He had further written that Rhea and her stooges were blowing his money and misusing his contacts. OP Singh also hinted Sushant that Rhea had purged his loyal team, so that she could control his ecosystem to his harm.

He further added in his text message, "It sounds like open hostage-taking and daylight robbery. I am keeping DCP Bandra posted about the matter. In case things go wrong, the police should know what it was all about."