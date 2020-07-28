    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant's Sister Reveals Why Family Has Not Yet Demanded CBI Inquiry In Actor's Death Case

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death came across as a shocker for everyone. The Raabta actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed his death by suicide. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression.

      Meanwhile, fans and celebrities like Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut and others have been pressing for a CBI probe in the actor's death as they suspect it to be a planned murder. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also urged Home Minister Amit Shah in launching a CBI inquiry for the same. However, Sushant's family continues to keep mum on this matter.

      However, now Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has broken her silence and here's what she has to say.

      A fan asked Shweta why her family has not demanded for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, and said that the entire country will suport them. To this, Shweta replied, "We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports."

      According to Sushant's post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The viscera report has also ruled out any foul play as the samples of the nails and of other body parts suggested that there was no struggle or poisoning.

      This includes Sushant's family, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Shanno Sharma, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapurr and Mahesh Bhatt, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

      While the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ruled out CBI probe, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar recently wrote to Deshmukh and requested him "to take national emotions into consideration and initiate a CBI investigation" in Sushant's death case.

