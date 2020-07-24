Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Picture Of Pet Dog Fudge With Their Dad

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta shared a picture of the late actor's dog Fudge, playing with their father. Fans were overwhelmed by the post and happy to see Fudge and Sushant's father in a healthy state.

On Thursday night, Shweta shared the picture on Instagram and wrote "Dad with Fudge." The picture which seems to be taken at their Patna home, shows Sushant's father seated on a garden chair while petting Fudge who is standing next to him.

The post received a lot of love from the late actor's fans, many shared heart emojis with best wishes to the family. One user wrote, "Love this Shweta so heart touching Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better. Lots of love and hugs to them." Another fan said: "Much love to the family," and another comment read, "Much love and all blessing & power to the family. God bless you all."

Shweta often shares pictures with the late actor and recalls memories with him. Two days ago, she posted a picture with her late brother and shared , "I wish I could hold you just one more time..."

Earlier, she also shared a video collage of moments from Sushant's life. Away from the limelight, he can be seen playing music or painting. She captioned the post as, "My Forever Star - A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it!"

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor's untimely death led to an outcry on social media as fans and celebrities called out the Hindi Entertainment Industry for nepotism and favouritism. Mumbai Police has been investigating the reason which led the actor to suicide, and have recorded the statements of over 35 people including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film critic Rajeev Masand.

