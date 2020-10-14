Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Throwback Video To Mark Actor's Four-Month Death Anniversary

It's been four months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. The Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. To mark his four-month death anniversary today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback video of the late actor.

She took to her Instagram page to post the video and captioned it as, "A True Inspiration 🙏❤️🙏 #ImmortalSushant."

Watch the video here.

Shweta's post left the netizens emotional. An Instagram user wrote, "His Legacy is Precious ❤️ He is Precious 💙... We will Love You Forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sushant..🤗🤗🤗." Another user wrote, This one really gave me goosebumps ... The brightest shining star its SSR🙏💫." "Indeed an inspiration, a strong and the purest soul that ever existed we love you Sushant 💖," read another comment.

Ahead of Sushant's four-month death anniversary, Shweta urged fans to record messages to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of "Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR" initiative. She also sent her love and thanked her 'extended family' for supporting them.

Earlier, Shweta posted a series of videos of a car rally organised in the UK to show solidarity to the justice campaign for her late brother.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Mumbai police had confirmed his death by suicide. A month after Sushant's demise, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections including 'abetment to suicide.' Soon, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) started their probe into the case.

Recently, it was reported that AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in Sushant's death and termed it as "a case of hanging and death by suicide." However, Sushant's family lawyer expressed his disappointment over this development and wrote a letter to the CBI director in which he raised objections over the AIIMS forensic examination report.

