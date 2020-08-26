Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shocked By Drug Angle In His Death Case; Demands Immediate CBI Action
In a major twist in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a drug angle emerged in the matter after it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across Rhea Chakraborty's alleged links to banned drugs while probing the case. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.
Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp Chats Leaked
Times Now claimed that they are in possession of Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats in which the actress allegedly talks about usage of drugs. The chats indicated that the actress was allegedly using illegal drugs such as MDMA. One of the messages sent to the actress also advised her to ‘use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it'. It is presumed that the ‘him' being referred to in the chat is her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In another message, Rhea allegedly told Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda that the "stuff" was "almost over," in response to which she had asked if they should contact her brother Showik's friend.
Sushant's Sister Demands Immediate CBI Action
Demanding an immediate CBI probe in this new angle in the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this."
Sushant's Brother-In-Law Also Reacts To A News Tweet About Rhea Chakraborty Messages
Further, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti too reacted to this latest development and wrote, "Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea's role."
Here's What Sushant's Brother-In-Law Had Posted In His Blog
For those who don't know, Sushant's brother-in-law had written in his blog on August 2, "I am not using any special information and I am quoting everything available in the public domain. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century. There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care."
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all these allegations about his client. He also said that the actress is ready to undergo a blood test.
