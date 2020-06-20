    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Her Instagram And Facebook Profiles

      Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been sharing updates on the late actor's family, deleted her social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram. While Shweta's profiles were visible to all till Thursday, a day later, all her past posts have now been deleted.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Instagram And Facebook Profiles

      Shweta last shared about returning to their hometown Patna from Mumbai and immersing the late actors' ashes. Earlier, she had also shared an emotional tribute for her bother, the post read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

      Shweta's Facebook Profile

      Shweta's Facebook Profile

      The US-based sister had also shared how Sushant's nephew had reacted to the actor's passing. In a Facebook post she wrote, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!"

      Shweta's Instagram Profile Is Unavailable

      Shweta's Instagram Profile Is Unavailable

      On June 14, Sushant died by suicide. The actor's passing has started an outrage among the industry and fans about outsider talent versus insider star kids. His last rites were held on Monday (June 15) at Vile Parle and were attended by industry friends and co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda and others.

      Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara Releasing Soon

      Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara Releasing Soon

      Mumbai Police has also started investigating Sushant's death. Police have recorded statements of the actor's staff, family, friends and industry colleagues.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
