Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Her Instagram And Facebook Profiles

Shweta's Facebook Profile

The US-based sister had also shared how Sushant's nephew had reacted to the actor's passing. In a Facebook post she wrote, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be.... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong!"

Shweta's Instagram Profile Is Unavailable

On June 14, Sushant died by suicide. The actor's passing has started an outrage among the industry and fans about outsider talent versus insider star kids. His last rites were held on Monday (June 15) at Vile Parle and were attended by industry friends and co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda and others.

Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara Releasing Soon

Mumbai Police has also started investigating Sushant's death. Police have recorded statements of the actor's staff, family, friends and industry colleagues.