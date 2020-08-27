Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Urges PM Narendra Modi To Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut!

Ever since Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed," netizens have come out in support of the actress, and have been urging the Government to provide security to the Rangoon actress. Kangana's tweet was shared in the wake of the Rhea Chakraborty's alleged involvement in drugs.

After netizens, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Rajput also urged PM Narendra Modi to look into the matter, and provide security to Kangana. She tweeted, "Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau."

Kangana was quick to thank her fans and followers for coming out in support of her, and tweeted, "Thank you friends for trending #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो means a lot, I don't feel alone in this battle anymore, this overwhelming protectiveness has made me even more responsible of my duties and aware of your love and concern."

Kangana Ranaut Fumes As 'Boycott Kangana' Trends On Twitter!

Kangana also shared her quirky take on drugs, and tweeted, "Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice."