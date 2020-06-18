Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Ayesha Takia Reveals That She Was Bullied At Workplace

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide raised many questions about the treatment outsiders get in the glamourous film industry. As per reports, the late 34-year-old actor was sidelined by many Bollywood biggies and was a victim of nepotism due to which he fell into depression. Mumbai police are doing an open investigation to find out the real reason behind Sushant's drastic step.

On the other hand, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebrities are speaking about mental health and depression. However, outsiders from the Bollywood industry are now speaking about how they have been a victim of nepotism when it came to getting work in the industry. Joining the other celebs, former actress Ayesha Takia Azmi recently shared a long post on Instagram in context to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ayesha Takia wrote, "Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying, I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless."

Ayesha Takia gave a self-help mantra and explained that everyone is precious. She wrote, "Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out."

"Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don't take shit! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find someone to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through," Ayesha Takia concluded.

Being an outsider, Ayesha Takia has been bullied and trolled by many. The actress has now stopped acting in films. She got married to Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi in 2009.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, his family members have demanded a CBI investigation while police are now interrogating his close friends, family members and doctors.