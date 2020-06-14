Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement After His Death; Requests Privacy For Family

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday (June 14, 2020). A PTI report stated that no suicide note was found, and an investigation is being conducted. "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI.

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor's team has issued a statement that reads, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

It is also being reported that Sushant last spoke to his sister, and actor Mahesh Shetty. The police will take their statements.

Meanwhile, a few media outlets reported that the Chhichhore actor was suffering from clinical depression, and that might be the reason why he chose to take such a drastic step.

The news of Sushant's untimely death has left the film industry in shock and deep grief. Many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and others, took to their respective Twitter pages to condole Sushant's demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned Sushant's death and tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Condole His Death

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Could This Be The Reason Why He Committed Suicide?