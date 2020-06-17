Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches A Website To Share Late Actor's Inspiring Thoughts

Facebook Post By Late Actor's Team

The post further read, "Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

The late actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday afternoon. After his family arrived in Mumbai, he was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday (June 15). Close friends and a few co-stars of the actor from the film and TV industry were also present during the last rites.

Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara

Sushant first garnered fame from the TV show, Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! followed by several films, which quickly became fan favourites.

He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant will also be seen in Dil Bechara, which was scheduled to release in May 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date. Dil Bechara is the remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on a book of the same name, written by John Green.