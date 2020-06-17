    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches A Website To Share Late Actor's Inspiring Thoughts

      To honour Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide on Sunday, June 14, his team has launched a website. The site will host the late actor's thoughts and wishes so that fans can remember the actor for the best of his work on and off-screen.

      The team took to his official Facebook page and unveiled the website. The note read, "He is away but he is still alive with us." The website will document all the positive energy Sushant left behind for his fans who were his true godfather in the industry. You can read several quotes by the actor that talking about life, his experiences and his faith.

      The post further read, "Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world."

      The late actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday afternoon. After his family arrived in Mumbai, he was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday (June 15). Close friends and a few co-stars of the actor from the film and TV industry were also present during the last rites.

      Sushant first garnered fame from the TV show, Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! followed by several films, which quickly became fan favourites.

      He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant will also be seen in Dil Bechara, which was scheduled to release in May 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

      The makers are yet to announce a new release date. Dil Bechara is the remake of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on a book of the same name, written by John Green.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
