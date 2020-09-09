    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Unseen Videos Recorded By Rhea Chakraborty Go Viral

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's unseen videos take by Rhea Chakraborty are currently going viral on social media. The videos first accessed by Zee News, for a show, have also attracted backlash for the channel.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Unseen Videos Recorded By Rhea Chakraborty Go Viral

      Sushant and Rhea were in a live-in relationship for over a year. One of the videos shows Rhea talking to Sushant while he lounged with a book titled Loaded. Rhea asks Sushant what he is up to and he shows her the book, they also discuss their recent game of ludo. In the second video, Sushant can be seen sitting on a couch while Rhea compliments him saying that he looks cute and very handsome. Another person off-camera reportedly asks him if he took his medicines. When SSR nods a yes, Rhea reminded him that she only gave him his morning medicines.

      The hashtag #SushantUnseenVideo began trending on Twitter and netizens reacted to the videos. Many called out the news channel for supporting an alleged drug peddler, while others expressed their grief after watching the video and recalling the late Bollywood actor.

      Sushant passed away on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. The Bollywood actor's death case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide, and many politicians, celebs and fans called out for Justice and CBI probe. Throughout the investigation, many revelations have been made and with the recent drug related charges against Rhea, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

      Along with CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also started separate probes into the case. Rhea reportedly revealed that she procured drugs for the late actor and his friends. She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court.

      Rhea's Arrest: NCB Remand Does Not Say Rhea Chakraborty Consumed Drugs, But Procured Them For SSR

      Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea Rejected; Will Spend 14 Days In Byculla Jail - Details

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X