Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Never Felt Claustrophobic After He Joined Films In This 2016 Interview!
Ever since actress Rhea Chakraborty stated that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and he had been taking medication to deal with it, netizens were hell-bent to slam the actress, and called her statement a blatant lie. In fact, to slam Rhea's claim, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a video of the deceased actor flying Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, and captioned the video as, "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you😊."
Now, an old interview of Sushant is going viral on Twitter, wherein the Raabta actor had revealed that he used to suffer from claustrophobia much earlier, but he got over his fear after he joined films, because as an actor he was always surrounded by people.
Sushant's Old Interview On Being A Claustrophobic
While speaking to DNA in 2016, Sushant had said, "I am an actor, I'm surrounded by people most of the time and I can't let that disturb me. Yes, I used to suffer from claustrophobia, but that was much earlier - a phase which happened before I joined films. I used to have this fear of closed spaces, like if I got stuck in an elevator... that used to happen."
Sushant On Getting Over His Fear
He added, "Then one day, I sat myself down and because I had studied engineering, I knew about the theory of relativity and the laws of physics. I analysed my fear logically for a few days and then, I got over it. I have not felt like that since I joined films."
Netizens Are Bifurcated Yet Again
Ever since Rhea opened up about Sushant to a few TV channels, netizens are divided. While some are adamant to blame Rhea for Sushant's sudden demise, others are willing to hear her side of the story.
CBI Into Action
Now, all eyes are set on the CBI investigation. People are curious to learn the truth so that the late actor's soul rests in peace, and his family also gets the justice and closure.
