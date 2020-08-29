Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Never Felt Claustrophobic After He Joined Films In This 2016 Interview!

Sushant's Old Interview On Being A Claustrophobic

While speaking to DNA in 2016, Sushant had said, "I am an actor, I'm surrounded by people most of the time and I can't let that disturb me. Yes, I used to suffer from claustrophobia, but that was much earlier - a phase which happened before I joined films. I used to have this fear of closed spaces, like if I got stuck in an elevator... that used to happen."

Sushant On Getting Over His Fear

He added, "Then one day, I sat myself down and because I had studied engineering, I knew about the theory of relativity and the laws of physics. I analysed my fear logically for a few days and then, I got over it. I have not felt like that since I joined films."

Netizens Are Bifurcated Yet Again

Ever since Rhea opened up about Sushant to a few TV channels, netizens are divided. While some are adamant to blame Rhea for Sushant's sudden demise, others are willing to hear her side of the story.

CBI Into Action

Now, all eyes are set on the CBI investigation. People are curious to learn the truth so that the late actor's soul rests in peace, and his family also gets the justice and closure.