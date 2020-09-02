Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Was Suffering From Sleeplessness & Insomnia: Dr Harish Shetty

Dr Harish Shetty, who is a psychiatrist by profession, told Mumbai police that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had visited his clinic in 2014, and complained about sleeplessness and insomnia. The psychiatrist also added that the deceased actor didn't complain of anything serious.

In his statement to the Mumbai police, accessed by India Today, Dr Harish Shetty said, "While treating or examining any patient, I ask for detailed information from them. During primary examination, I ask them whether they have any suicidal thoughts. Whether they fear anything or have any kind of phobia. Whether they are getting proper sleep and if their appetite is normal. Only after that, as needed, I prescribe medicines to the patients. The patients are also asked to regularly follow up visits. If required, I also refer them to other psychiatrists."

He further added that in 2014, the Raabta actor had visited his clinic in Andheri.

"He did not have any prior appointment to see me. That time the clinic was crowded and lot of people were present inside. Sushant then told me that he couldn't provide all the details of his ailment then and if needed he will come and see me again. He told me that he was suffering from sleeplessness and insomnia. So, I screened and examined Sushant and didn't find any serious issues then. For sleeplessness and insomnia I prescribed some medication and gave him a future date for appointment," said Dr shetty.

However, the doctor also stated that Sushant didn't visit him after that. He concluded by saying, "He didn't come on the next date and never communicated after that for treatment."

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and since then people are curious to learn the truth behind his death.