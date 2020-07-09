Sushant Singh Rajput Shot Dil Bechara’s Title Track In One Shot, Was Rewarded By Farah Khan

Dil Bechara's director, Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with the film, revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput shot the title track in just one shot. The title track was choreographed by Farah Khan, who treated Sushant to a home-cooked meal for nailing it. This also happened to be the last song that Sushant shot for.

Mukesh was quoted as saying, "Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

"Farah di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute of my asking her. And she hasn't charged me anything for this song," he added.

Talking about the song, Farah said, "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together."

She continued, "I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show."

"We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me," added Farah.

Dil Bechara released its trailer to an overwhelming reception on July 6, 2020. The trailer got both netizens and Sushant's colleagues in the film industry very emotional as it was about seeing him in a movie one last time.

Dil Bechara also stars debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi, and is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

